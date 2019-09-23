Ex-Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers now clear favourite for top six EPL job

Brendan Rodgers is now the clear favourite to succeed Mauricio Pochettino at Tottenham Hotspur, according to the bookmakers.

The ex-Celtic manager was out at 8/1 odds before the weekend but after the Northern Irishman masterminded a victory over the Argentine on Saturday the odds have come tumbling down.

Former Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers. Picture: SNS

There has been a flurry of activity with punters backing Rodgers in the wake of Leicester City's come-from-behind 2-1 win.

It means he's now 7/2, ahead of the likes of Jose Mourinho, Massimiliano Allegri and Eddie Howe.

Rodgers was previously linked with managerial jobs at Chelsea, Arsenal and Manchester United during his time with Celtic though there didn't appear to be much in the reports.

The former Liverpool manager left Parkhead earlier this year after Leicester came calling.