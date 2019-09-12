Efe

Ex-Celtic and Hibs star eyes Scottish football return, SPFL club make 'ambitious' move for ex-Rangers ace, Lennon responds to 'nasty' Brown rumour, Celtic injury blow - Scottish Premiership Rumour Mill

Thursday's Scottish football news and gossip.

Stories on Celtic, Rangers, Hearts, Dundee, Scotland and the Challenge Cup.

Dundee have made an ambitious move to bring ex-Rangers midfielder Graham Dorrans to the Scottish Championship. Manager James McPake hope his friendship with the player will help seal the deal. (Daily Record)

1. Dundee want Dorrans

Dundee have made an ambitious move to bring ex-Rangers midfielder Graham Dorrans to the Scottish Championship. Manager James McPake hope his friendship with the player will help seal the deal. (Daily Record)
SNS
other
Buy a Photo
Efe Ambrose has insisted he's open to a move back to Scottish football as the ex-Celtic and Hibs defender remains a free agent after leaving Derby County. (Daily Record)

2. Ambrose puts SPFL clubs on alert

Efe Ambrose has insisted he's open to a move back to Scottish football as the ex-Celtic and Hibs defender remains a free agent after leaving Derby County. (Daily Record)
SNS
other
Buy a Photo
Celtic and Rangers could find their route to the Champions League safeguarded under new proposals to shake up Europe's biggest club competition. (Daily Record)

3. Celtic and Rangers UCL boost

Celtic and Rangers could find their route to the Champions League safeguarded under new proposals to shake up Europe's biggest club competition. (Daily Record)
SNS
other
Buy a Photo
Neil Lennon gave a sarcastic "It was all true, oh aye" answer when asked if there was any basis in the 'nasty' rumour that he and Celtic captain Scott Brown had fallen out. (Daily Record)

4. Lennon responds

Neil Lennon gave a sarcastic "It was all true, oh aye" answer when asked if there was any basis in the 'nasty' rumour that he and Celtic captain Scott Brown had fallen out. (Daily Record)
SNS
other
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 3