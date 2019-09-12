Ex-Celtic and Hibs star eyes Scottish football return, SPFL club make 'ambitious' move for ex-Rangers ace, Lennon responds to 'nasty' Brown rumour, Celtic injury blow - Scottish Premiership Rumour Mill
Thursday's Scottish football news and gossip.
Stories on Celtic, Rangers, Hearts, Dundee, Scotland and the Challenge Cup.
1. Dundee want Dorrans
Dundee have made an ambitious move to bring ex-Rangers midfielder Graham Dorrans to the Scottish Championship. Manager James McPake hope his friendship with the player will help seal the deal. (Daily Record)