Ex-Celtic ace Moussa Dembele in line for £40m Manchester United move - but Parkhead side would only get 5%

Ex-Celtic star Moussa Dembele is being lined up by Manchester United as part of the club's rebuild.

The 22-year-old has been an excellent addition for Lyon this season, netting 22 goals in all competitions, including 14 in 19 starts in the league.

Manchester United want Moussa Dembele.

United, under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, are planning an extensive overhaul of the squad in the summer after a disappointing season which saw the English giants finish sixth in the Premier League.

Dembele is seen as a possible candidate for the striker position with his age and promise appealing to United, who are willing to pay £40million for the player.

However, Celtic will only receive five per cent of that figure, compared to the ten per cent sell-on clause they had when selling Virgil van Dijk.

When Liverpool signed the defender from Southampton for £75million, the Parkhead coffers were boosted by £7.5million.

If Dembele is sold for £40million this summer, Celtic are line to recieve £2million.