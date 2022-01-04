Ex-Barcelona and Arsenal star touted as Celtic signing target and compared to Lubo Moravcik

Cesc Fabregas should be a Celtic target, according to Charlie Nicholas. Picture: SNS

Ex-Parkhead star Charlie Nicholas reckons the World Cup winner is the ideal player for Ange Postecoglou's side.

The 34-year-old has played just five times from Monaco with the player having missed most of the season with a hamstring injury.

Nicholas has pinpointed Fabregas to have a similar role to that of Lubo Moravcik.

The Slovakian playmaker was signed in 1998 at the age of 33 but left an indelible mark at Parkhead across more than 120 games.

Moravcik, recruited by Jozef Vengloš after spells in France and Germany, helped the club win two league titles, a Scottish Cup and two League Cups.

Nicholas, writing in his Daily Express column, revealed he spoke to Fabregas recently and the player is keen to continue playing for the “next year or two”.

"He is still fit as a flea but he isn't getting a game at Monaco,” the pundit said.

"Celtic maybe couldn't afford his salary but perhaps they could come to an agreement with Monaco.

"I feel the team needs a Lubo Moravcik-type player and Cesc would be perfect. Celtic have been quick off the mark this month to sign Daizen Maeda, Reo Hatate and Yosuke Ideguchi from the J-League.

"They are players Ange Postecoglou was well aware of and he knows what they can bring to his squad.

"But if Postecoglou is looking for stardust then he should seriously consider making a move for Cesc."

Nicholas added: "I would also like to see Celtic bring in another left-sided centre-half and a left-back.

"I still feel the team is unbalanced."