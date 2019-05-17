.

Every player linked with a move to Celtic this summer - from Premier League forward to former hero

There will likely be an overhaul at Celtic Park this summer.

As of yet, the club have yet to appoint a permanent manager, while a raft of players are set to leave. It could leave the incoming manager with a blank canvas to work with. Scroll through to see all the players linked with a move to Parkhead so far.

1. Liam Kelly

2. Filip Benkovic

3. Edson Alvarez

4. Gary Hooper

