Every player linked with a move to Celtic this summer - from Premier League forward to former hero
There will likely be an overhaul at Celtic Park this summer.
As of yet, the club have yet to appoint a permanent manager, while a raft of players are set to leave. It could leave the incoming manager with a blank canvas to work with. Scroll through to see all the players linked with a move to Parkhead so far.
1. Liam Kelly
An attractive clause in his contract to interested clubs. The ex-Rangers keeper is also wanted by Hamburg.