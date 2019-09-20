Everton to rival Celtic for striker, Rangers star in alleged spitting incident, new deal for Hoops ace, Dutch fans battle police - Scottish Premiership Rumour Mill
1. Toffees keen on Celtic target
Everton have entered the race for Sheffield United prospect David Parkhouse, who has been linked with Celtic. Blackburn Rovers are also said to be keen. (Various)
2. Kettlewell unsurprised by Robinson interest
Ross County co-manager Stuart Kettlewell says he isn't surprised there's interest in Stephen Robinson - after he transformed Motherwell's playing style. (The Sun)
3. Hoops look to deal in Ajer
Celtic have opened contract talks with Kristoffer Ajer as they look to tie him down to a deal worth seven figures a year (Football Insider)
4. Lennon calls for VAR in Europa League
Neil Lennon felt Celtic were worthy of their point against Rennes and could have had three if VAR was available in the Europa League. (The Scotsman)
