European giants to scout Celtic ace; could plan transfer for summer 2020

Borussia Dortmund are to extensively scout Celtic striker Odsonne Edouard this season with a view to making a move next summer, according to reports in Germany.





The France Under-21 striker has been in fine form for the Hoops following his permanent move from Paris Saint-Germain, and has already hit six goals and five assists in just 13 games.

The 21-year-old has already been the subject of reported interest from Napoli while Lyon, Sampdoria, Atalanta and Lazio and is understood to have been very close to joining Monaco during the summer.

However, he said last week following news of Napoli's interest: "Each player has his own career, his own path.

"As far as I’m concerned, at the moment I am here, I’ve got a long contract, I’m really enjoying what I’m doing.

"So I just want to keep making sure I enjoy playing for Celtic and then we’ll see what happens. There is no plan, if you like.”

Admitting that he had taken notice of the speculation, the Frenchman stressed his focus was on Celtic.

“Of course you pay attention to the speculation because it’s a sign that you’re playing well.

“That’s important. But, again, at the moment I’m 100 per cent focused on Celtic.

"There is a long season ahead, so the priority has to be that you concentrate on what you do now, not what may happen in the future.”