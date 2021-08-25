EPL side turn down chance to sign Celtic ace, Rangers braced for transfer offer for star attacker, Hearts hero discusses contract talks - Scottish Premiership Rumour Mill

Odsonne Edouard in action against St Mirren in the cinch Premiership at the weekend. Picture: SNS

West Ham turn down chance to sign Celtic star

West Ham United knocked back the chance to sign Celtic striker Odsonne Edouard this summer. The Frenchman is in the final year of his contract at Parkhead and has been linked with a number of clubs both in England and abroad. (Daily Express)

Rangers’ Covid blow

Rangers have suffered a major blow ahead of two key matches this week after members of their camp returned positive Covid-19 tests. The Ibrox club take on Alashkert in the second leg of the Europa League play-off round in Armenia on Thursday, where they are defending a 1-0 lead, before hosting Celtic on Sunday in the cinch Premiership. (The Scotsman)

Rangers braced for Kent bid

Rangers believe Leeds United will return before the end of the summer transfer window to make a move for Ryan Kent. The Elland Road side are looking to bring in another attacker and could switch their attentions to the Ibrox ace as they look set to miss out on Club Brugge's Noa Lang. (Glasgow Live)

Rangers vanquishers reach UCL

Swedish club Malmo – conquerors of Rangers – have reached the group stages of the Champions League. Jon Dahl Tomasson’s men overcame Ludogorets Razgrad 3-2 on aggregate to progress past the qualification phase. (The Scotsman)

‘Little issue’ kept out McLaughlin

Rangers keeper Jon McLaughlin was left out of the Scotland squad after his club said the goalkeeper was not available for selection, revealed national team coach Steve Clarke. (Daily Record)

Gordon is Scotland’s No.1

Craig Gordon’s footballing Indian summer has been given a further glow with Scotland manager Steve Clarke confirming the Hearts keeper will be his No.1 for the country’s upcoming World Cup qualifying triple header. (The Scotsman)

Souttar contract talks

John Souttar has revealed contract talks with Hearts over a new deal are in the very early stages, but the centre-back would like to reach an agreement which would allow the club to be appropriately compensated when he moves on. (Evening News)

Aberdeen sign Wolves attacker

Aberdeen have completed a season-long loan for Wolves striker Austin Samuels. The Pittodrie side will have the option to buy at the end of the campaign for the 20-year-old. (Aberdeen FC)

