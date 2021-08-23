EPL side to make move for Celtic star before end of the window, Rangers immediately reject 'joke' transfer offer, Jack Ross eyes reinforcements at Hibs - Scottish Premiership Rumour Mill

Celtic midfielder Ryan Christie is wanted by Burnley as his contract at Parkhead ticks down. Picture: SNS

Burnley to make move for Christie

Burnley are expected to make a move for Ryan Christie before the end of the transfer window. The Celtic playmaker is already available on a pre-contract with his deal expiring in January, but the EPL side are looking to bring him in before the end of the summer window as they look to bolster their squad. (Daily Record)

Celtic condemn racist abuse

Celtic have condemned racist abuse directed at their Japanese striker Kyogo Furuhashi on bus to Dingwall carrying Rangers supporters. Footage from social media emerged on Sunday appearing to show a group of fans on a bus ahead of Rangers’ match against Ross County chanting a racist song about the Japanese striker and making offensive gestures. (The Scotsman)

Fears over Tierney

There are fears Kieran Tierney could be out of Scotland’s forthcoming international triple-header after the defender limped out of Arsenal’s defeat to Chelsea on Sunday evening. Steve Clarke announces his squad for the games against Denmark, Moldova and Austria tomorrow. (Daily Record)

Gerrard responds to Patterson bid

Rangers manager Steven Gerrard says that Everton’s £5million offer for Nathan Patterson is a “joke bid”. The English Premier League club want to bring the Scotland internationalist to Goodison Park and made their move for the 19-year-old right-back over the weekend. (The Scotsman)

Woodburn set for Hearts medical

Ben Woodburn is to undergo a Hearts medical today before signing paperwork to complete his loan move from Liverpool. The Anfield club gave the forward permission to travel north on Sunday after Hearts lodged a formal loan offer to bring him to Tynecastle Park. (Evening News)

Ross eyes reinforcements

Jack Ross remains keen to bolster his Hibs squad following the arrival of James Scott, with the Easter Road head coach well aware of the areas he needs to strengthen. (Evening News)

Aberdeen without Hedges

Aberdeen will be without Ryan Hedges until after the international break. Dons manager Stephen Glass confirmed after Sunday’s 1-1 draw with Hearts that the Welsh attacker is still a few weeks away from full fitness after injuring his hamstring against Raith Rovers last weekend. (The Scotsman)

