EPL side to get free run at Rangers star in January window, pundit insists Ibrox ace won't be sold this season, Craig Gordon backed to play into his 40s - Scottish Premiership Rumour Mill

Rangers and Scotland defender Nathan Patterson. Picture: SNS

Everton to get free run at Patterson

Everton will get a free run at trying to lure Rangers into selling Nathan Patterson in the January transfer window after rivals Liverpool decided not to follow up on their interest in the Scottish international right-back. (Scottish Sun)

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rangers won’t sell Kamara ‘until next summer’

Pundit Noel Whelan believes there is no way Glen Kamara will be sold this season as he envisions a summer exit for the Finnish international midfielder unless Rangers can come to an agreement over a new contract. (Football Insider)

Starfelt improving

Carl Starfelt insists he is constantly improving at Celtic and has “more to give” following his £4m move from Rubin Kazan in the summer. The Sweden defender made his 10th appearance for the Parkhead side in the 3-0 win over Ross County on Saturday. (The Scotsman)

Praise for keepers

Both Hearts manager Robbie Neilson and his Hibs counterpart Jack Ross lauded the contributions of Craig Gordon and Matt Macey after the two goalkeepers made a string of fine saves to ensure a 0-0 draw at Tynecastle. (The Scotsman)

Gordon ‘can be Scotland No.1’ into 40s

Craig Gordon can be Hearts and Scotland No.1 until he is 42-years-old, believes his club manager Robbie Neilson. The 38-year-old goalkeeper is in a rich vein of form and displayed all of his undoubted ability with a string of fine saves in Sunday’s 0-0 Edinburgh derby draw with Hibs. (The Scotsman)

Motherwell ace loving ‘Ball Island’

New Motherwell signing Sondre Solholm Johansen admits he is living the dream on 'Ball Island' after completing a move from Norwegian side Mjondalen. The 26-year-old centre-back made his ‘Well debut at the heart of the defence in the 2-0 win over Aberdeen on Saturday. (The Scotsman)

County rue chances missed

Ross County took encouragement from their display at Celtic Park - but left frustrated at their failure to make the most of their chances. Malky Mackay's men frustrated the hosts for over an hour before Cameron Carter-Vickers opened the scoring, then an Albian Ajeti double sealed their fate. (The Scotsman)

Message from the editor