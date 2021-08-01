EPL side move attentions away from Celtic star, Rangers suffer blow in pursuit of key transfer target, Ibrox side at war with SPFL over league sponsor - Scottish Premiership Rumour Mill

Celtic striker Odsonne Edouard. Picture: SNS

EPL side move attentions away from Edouard

Brighton are eyeing an alternative to Odsonne Edouard as they line up a bid for Benfica star Darwin Nunez. The EPL side have been heavily linked with a move for the Celtic forward but it doesn’t appear a deal is close to being completed. (Daily Mail)

Rangers at war with league over sponsor

Rangers are locked in a battle with the SPFL over league sponsor cinch as they refused to recognise the company on the opening day of the Premiership campaign. (Scottish Sun)

Bartley praises Rangers support

Livingston midfielder Marvin Bartley praised Rangers fans for their reaction to players taking the knee. Livi’s player/coach admitted to nervousness about the reaction to taking the knee due to the arguments and debates which have surrounded it. (The Scotsman)

Blow for Rangers as target keen on other club

Rangers could have been dealt a blow in their pursuit of Joey Veerman after the transfer target stated his eagerness to sign for Feyenoord. The Dutch side are also interested in the Heerenveen midfielder, who has had a £8 million price tag slapped on by his club. (Scottish Sun)

Damour leaves Hearts

Hearts midfielder Loic Damour has left Tynecastle Park and returned to France to sign a deal with Le Mans. The Edinburgh club accepted an offer from their French counterparts which will see Damour, 30, spend this season on loan in the Championnat National. (The Scotsman)

Neilson message to players

Hearts manager Robbie Neilson told his players that beating Celtic should be just the start as they returned to the Scottish Premiership in style. John Souttar’s late header earned a 2-1 opening-day win at Tynecastle Park after Anthony Ralston had levelled Gary Mackay-Steven’s opening goal. (The Scotsman)

Gauld completes move

Ryan Gauld has completed his move to Vancouver Whitecaps. The former Dundee United and Hibs playmaker has signed a deal with the MLS side until 2024 as one of their Designated Players. (The Scotsman)

Glass warning for United

Stephen Glass is eager for Aberdeen to make a strong start to the cinch Premiership campaign and warned Sunday's opponents Dundee United to expect a "different team" from their last meeting in April. (The Scotsman)

