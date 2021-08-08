EPL boss pleads for new signings amid serious interest in Celtic ace, Parkhead side dealt blow in pursuit of defender, Hearts manager blasts opponents for tough tackles - Scottish Premiership Rumour Mill

Celtic striker Odsonne Edouard is reportedly wanted by Southampton. Picture: SNS

Celtic hopeful of new faces

Ange Postecoglou is hopeful of bringing more new faces to Celtic "in the next week or so" as uncertainty continues over the futures of Odsonne Edouard and Ryan Christie. Both players are expected to leave the club in the current transfer window with Christie's contract due to expire in January. (The Scotsman)

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Further Celtic blow in right-back pursuit

Celtic look set to wait longer on the signing of right-back target Aurelio Buta after he was named in his club Royal Antwerp’s squad to face Standard Liege this weekend. It is believed the two clubs have agreed a fee but no deal has been struck yet with the player. (Daily Record)

Plea from manager amid interest in Celtic ace

Southampton manager Ralph Hasenhuttl has made a plea to be granted reinforcements in attack after seeing his club sell Danny Ings to Aston Villa. Saints reportedly remain interested in Celtic ace Odsonne Edouard and could gazump Brighton’s desire to sign the Frenchman this month. (Daily Record)

Jullien drops hint

Celtic defender Christopher Jullien has dropped a hint on Instagram he could soon be ready to return to the first-team squad after being out of action so far this year with a knee injury. (Daily Record)

Porteous: Hibs have nothing to fear

Learning how to deal with the obvious differences between European football and the Scottish game is an ongoing education but, according to Ryan Porteous, one thing Hibs have realised is that they have the ability to get through to the Conference League play-offs. (Evening News)

Neilson blasts St Mirren

Hearts manager Robbie Neilson criticised St Mirren’s robust approach during the Edinburgh club’s 2-1 win in Paisley. Several challenges on visiting winger Gary Mackay-Steven left Neilson unhappy despite his team going top of the cinch Premiership with two victories from two games. (Evening News)

Goodwin defends Dennis

St Mirren manager Jim Goodwin defended forward Kristian Dennis despite a red card for violent conduct in the 2-1 defeat by Hearts. The Englishman threw an arm out at Peter Haring in the dying minutes, just seconds after Joe Shaughnessy had scored to reduced the two-goal deficit. (Evening News)

Message from the editor