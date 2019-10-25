English side 'watching Celtic ace', terrorism link to Celtic banner, Rangers stars hit with missiles, SPFL ref blunders in Europe, Heckingbottom on Hibs fans - Scottish Premiership Rumour Mill The latest Scottish football news, transfer rumours and gossip... Stories from Celtic, Hearts, Hibs, Rangers and more in today's round-up 1. McGregor on Foxes radar Leicester are believed to be keeping tabs on Celtic midfielder Callum McGregor, according to pundit Alan Hutton. (Various) other Buy a Photo 2. Terrorism links with Celtic fans banner The Green Brigade courted controversy before Celtic's win over Lazio with a banner appearing to draw heavily on the logo of a left-wing terrorist group that murdered a former Italian prime minister. (The Sun) other Buy a Photo 3. Gers players targeted by missiles in Porto Connor Goldson claims he was hit with missiles during Rangers' 1-1 draw with Porto. The centre-back also thought Alfredo Morelos was struck as he celebrated his side's equaliser. (The Scotsman) Getty Buy a Photo 4. SPFL ref blunders in Europa League injury time Willie Collum is public enemy No.1 among the Roma fans after a hugely controversial late penalty decision denied the Italians all three points in the Europa League. (The Scotsman) Getty Buy a Photo View more Page 1 of 3