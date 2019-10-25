Scottish Premiership Rumour Mill

English side 'watching Celtic ace', terrorism link to Celtic banner, Rangers stars hit with missiles, SPFL ref blunders in Europe, Heckingbottom on Hibs fans - Scottish Premiership Rumour Mill

The latest Scottish football news, transfer rumours and gossip...

Stories from Celtic, Hearts, Hibs, Rangers and more in today's round-up

Leicester are believed to be keeping tabs on Celtic midfielder Callum McGregor, according to pundit Alan Hutton. (Various)

1. McGregor on Foxes radar

Leicester are believed to be keeping tabs on Celtic midfielder Callum McGregor, according to pundit Alan Hutton. (Various)
other
Buy a Photo
The Green Brigade courted controversy before Celtic's win over Lazio with a banner appearing to draw heavily on the logo of a left-wing terrorist group that murdered a former Italian prime minister. (The Sun)

2. Terrorism links with Celtic fans banner

The Green Brigade courted controversy before Celtic's win over Lazio with a banner appearing to draw heavily on the logo of a left-wing terrorist group that murdered a former Italian prime minister. (The Sun)
other
Buy a Photo
Connor Goldson claims he was hit with missiles during Rangers' 1-1 draw with Porto. The centre-back also thought Alfredo Morelos was struck as he celebrated his side's equaliser. (The Scotsman)

3. Gers players targeted by missiles in Porto

Connor Goldson claims he was hit with missiles during Rangers' 1-1 draw with Porto. The centre-back also thought Alfredo Morelos was struck as he celebrated his side's equaliser. (The Scotsman)
Getty
Buy a Photo
Willie Collum is public enemy No.1 among the Roma fans after a hugely controversial late penalty decision denied the Italians all three points in the Europa League. (The Scotsman)

4. SPFL ref blunders in Europa League injury time

Willie Collum is public enemy No.1 among the Roma fans after a hugely controversial late penalty decision denied the Italians all three points in the Europa League. (The Scotsman)
Getty
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 3