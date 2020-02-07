English side favourites to land Rangers ace, Celtic star reveals quit thoughts, Craig Whyte in stunning Rangers claim - Scottish Premiership Rumour Mill

The latest Scottish football news, transfer rumours and gossip...

Liverpool lead Morelos chase

Liverpool have been installed as favourites to sign Rangers striker Alfredo Morelos. Bookmakers have shortened the odds on the Reds signing the Colombian internationalist and Jurgen Klopp's side are now thought to be leading Everton, Sevilla and Spurs for the 23-year-old. (Various)

Griff: I thought about quitting Hoops

Leigh Griffiths admits he thought about moving clubs to get his life and career back on track. Instead, simply moving house appears to have done the trick. (The Scotsman)

Whyte makes McCoist claim

Former Rangers owner Craig Whyte has claimed he kept Ally McCoist on as manager because it would have been too expensive to sack him. In his book, Into the Bearpit, published next week, Whyte claims: "Ally was untested as a manager, but I had no choice but to keep him as it would have cost the club £1 million to break his contract. My hands had been tied by the old board." (Glasgow Times)

Ross 'will respect BSC'

Jack Ross has claimed Hibs’ Ibrox performance shows the Easter Road club have as good a chance as any of winning the Scottish Cup – if they beat Lowland League outfit BSC Glasgow. (Evening News)

Stendel ponders changes to revitalise Hearts

Daniel Stendel is reluctant to drop Hearts goalkeeper Joel Pereira but is considering a change of formation to stop leaking goals. (Evening News)

Miller set for Oz switch

Kenny Miller is poised to move to Australia to become assistant-manager of Newcastle Jets after announcing the end of his playing career. (The Scotsman)

McLeish in Gers warning

Rangers’ form since the winter break has piled the pressure on Steven Gerrard’s men ahead of this weekend’s Scottish Cup tie against Hamilton, according to former Ibrox boss Alex McLeish. (The Scotsman)