English Premier League side looking to nab Celtic star for £1m discount

Burnley are interested in signing Celtic midfielder Nir Bitton, according to the Scottish Sun.

Sean Dyche is an admirer of the player and is considering a January switch as he looks to keep his side in the top half of the English Premier League.

Celtic manager Nir Bitton. Picture: SNS

They are hoping a fee of £1 million will be enough to tempt the Parkhead club into selling the Israeli international.

Bitton's contract will expire at the end of the season. Unless an extension is agreed he will be able to receive pre-contract offers from January onwards.

The 28-year-old has previously stated that he is open to signing a new deal at Celtic, even though injuries and competition for places has limited him to 45 appearances across the past three seasons.

Bitton has played nearly 200 games since arriving from Ashdod for £700,000 in August 2013.