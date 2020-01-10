English Premier League boss comments on transfer link that could have big implications for Celtic

Chelsea boss Frank Lampard admits he's "surprised" by speculation linking the Blues with Lyon striker Moussa Dembele.

The former Celtic hitman has been in fine form for Les Gones in Ligue 1 and has been linked with a string of big clubs including Arsenal, Manchester United and the Stamford Bridge outfit.

Any transfer would likely have a hefty fee involved, with the Hoops benefiting from a sizeable sell-on clause negotiated before the former Fulham youngster left Parkhead in a £19.7 million deal.

The 23-year-old is currently valued at £36 million (Transfermarkt), but could go for up to £50 million given his contract at the Groupama Stadium runs until the summer of 2023.

Speaking in a press conference to preview his side's home match with Burnley, Lampard revealed he was aware of Dembele but added: "I'm surprised to see his name pop up so regularly when it's not popping up in my conversations.

"There are quite a few players in the last week I can say the same about. [Dembele] is a player I respect.

"We’re speaking about strengthening goal-scorers - that’s where we’ve been found pretty short in home games recently. I don’t want to go cut and dried on anybody.

"He’s not one that we’re openly talking about. If there’s a decision then I’ll be a big part of that decision.”