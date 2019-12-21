English Championship club weighing up bid for Scotland defender, Celtic 'target' speaks out on potential transfer, SFA's Hampden request for 2030 World Cup, Motherwell set to lose striker - Scottish Premiership Rumour Mill

Scott McKenna

English Championship side Queens Park Rangers are lining up a new bid for Aberdeen's Scott McKenna, having failed to land the defender in the summer. (Daily Record)

Celtic target Sebastian Andersson has confirmed he would be prepared to leave Union Berlin if he was guaranteed a starting spot elsewhere. Celtic are monitoring the striker, with manager Neil Lennon on the lookout for a new forward. (Daily Record)

Scottish FA Chief Executive Ian Maxwell has urged Prime Minister Boris Johnson to make funds available for a rebuild of Hampden as part of a British bid for the 2030 World Cup. (Daily Mail)

Ally McCoist has admitted he'd be interested in having talks over the vacant Kilmarnock manager's job. McCoist made over 50 appearances for the Rugby Park club during his playing career. (The Sun)

