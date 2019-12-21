English Championship club weighing up bid for Scotland defender, Celtic 'target' speaks out on potential transfer, SFA's Hampden request for 2030 World Cup, Motherwell set to lose striker - Scottish Premiership Rumour Mill
1. QPR line up McKenna
English Championship side Queens Park Rangers are lining up a new bid for Aberdeen's Scott McKenna, having failed to land the defender in the summer. (Daily Record)
Celtic target Sebastian Andersson has confirmed he would be prepared to leave Union Berlin if he was guaranteed a starting spot elsewhere. Celtic are monitoring the striker, with manager Neil Lennon on the lookout for a new forward. (Daily Record)