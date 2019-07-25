English Championship boss rules out Celtic move for star striker

Have your say

Middlesbrough boss Jonathan Woodgate has spoken on speculation linking his star striker with Celtic.

Britt Assombalonga has been interesting Celtic according to reports.

Britt Assombalonga is interesting Celtic, Sheffield United and Fulham according to The Scotsman's sister title Hartlepool Mail.

The DR Congo international hit 16 goals in all competitions for Boro last season but found himself out the team on occasions under Tony Pulis.

New manager Woodgate, however, sees him as an integral part of his squad at the Riverside.

Having been given time off after competing in the Africa Cup of Nations he returned with treble in a friendly win over Salford this week, highlighting both his importance to the team and why clubs are watching him.

Woodgate said: “Britt Assombalonga is a Middlesbrough player for the future.

“Britt will score you goals wherever he plays. His record shows it. If he gets an arm round him, gets that confidence he will score goals."

The player himself spoke of his enjoyment working with Woodgate and former Celtic striker Robbie Keane.

"It's a whole different feeling," he told BBC Radio Tees.

"Everyone's fit and enjoying training sessions, there's a lot of smiles on people's faces.

"It's good working with him (Keane) as you can get so much out of him.

"We're doing finishing every day and it's proper technical stuff and it's game-related finishing."

Celtic have one foot in the third qualifying round of the Champions League after thumping Estonian champions Nomme Kalju 5-0.

Leigh Griffiths netted his first goal for the club following his return from mental health issues.