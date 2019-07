Ahead of tomorrow's draws in Nyon, we now have a better idea of which clubs the Scottish teams could face in Europe, with some old foes on the horizon for Aberdeen, Celtic and Rangers if they can progress through their second-round ties.

Aberdeen play Georgians Chikhura Sachkhere, Celtic are up against Estonian champions Nomme Kalju while Rangers will once again take on Progres Niederkorn of Luxembourg.

The Hoops could face a rematch with the Slovenians, who knocked Ronny Deila's Hoops side out of the Champions League in 2014

PAOK have extensive experience of Europe, having made 186 appearances in four competitions. They played Rangers in the 1998/99 season.

The Irish side are a potential opponent for Celtic, and won plaudits for their performances in the 2016/17 Europa League group stage

Celtic have played Hapoel Be'er Sheva and Hapoel Tel Aviv in Europe but are yet to face Maccabi Tel Aviv. Will they meet in 2019?

Celtic recorded a 6-2 aggregate win over Red Star in the 1968/69 European Cup and the teams could meet again more than 50 years later.

Celtic knocked the Azerbaijani team out in the 2015/16 Champions League qualifiers (before later losing to Malmo). Could they meet again?

The Dons could face a rematch with Rijeka, who they knocked out four years ago.

Derek McInnes' side could be drawn to face Dutch giants PSV Eindhoven

It could be an all-UK affair with Kilmarnock's conquerors Connah's Quay a potential opponent in the next round