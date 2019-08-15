Scott Bain in action for Celtic against Cluj

Eight goalkeepers Celtic could look to sign as back-up during Scott Bain's injury

With Scott Bain reportedly facing up to eight weeks on the sidelines, we take a look at who Celtic could bring in as back-up to Craig Gordon

Could they go for a free agent, or look to buy?

1. Jordan Archer

The 26-year-old former Spurs youngster and Scotland international left Millwall after four years and 166 appearances for Millwall

1. Jordan Archer

The 26-year-old former Spurs youngster and Scotland international left Millwall after four years and 166 appearances for Millwall
2. Boaz Myhill

The California-born ex-Wales international, 36, has played for Macclesfield, Stockport, Hull, Birmingham and West Brom. Played three times last season but would do a job as back-up

2. Boaz Myhill

The California-born ex-Wales international, 36, has played for Macclesfield, Stockport, Hull, Birmingham and West Brom. Played three times last season but would do a job as back-up
3. Mark Bunn

The 34-year-old has played for Blackburn, Leicester, Sheffield United, Norwich and Aston Villa in the last ten years and is a free agent.

3. Mark Bunn

The 34-year-old has played for Blackburn, Leicester, Sheffield United, Norwich and Aston Villa in the last ten years and is a free agent.
4. Michel Vorm

The Dutchman joined Swansea in 2011 after six years with Utretcht and, briefly, Den Bosch. He is now a free agent after leaving Spurs and has previously been linked with Celtic

4. Michel Vorm

The Dutchman joined Swansea in 2011 after six years with Utretcht and, briefly, Den Bosch. He is now a free agent after leaving Spurs and has previously been linked with Celtic
