Eight goalkeepers Celtic could look to sign as back-up during Scott Bain's injury With Scott Bain reportedly facing up to eight weeks on the sidelines, we take a look at who Celtic could bring in as back-up to Craig Gordon Could they go for a free agent, or look to buy? 1. Jordan Archer The 26-year-old former Spurs youngster and Scotland international left Millwall after four years and 166 appearances for Millwall 2. Boaz Myhill The California-born ex-Wales international, 36, has played for Macclesfield, Stockport, Hull, Birmingham and West Brom. Played three times last season but would do a job as back-up 3. Mark Bunn The 34-year-old has played for Blackburn, Leicester, Sheffield United, Norwich and Aston Villa in the last ten years and is a free agent. 4. Michel Vorm The Dutchman joined Swansea in 2011 after six years with Utretcht and, briefly, Den Bosch. He is now a free agent after leaving Spurs and has previously been linked with Celtic