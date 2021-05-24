Eddie Howe: Incoming Celtic manager's most expensive Bournemouth signings rated

Eddie Howe is expected to be appointed Celtic manager this week (Photo by CLIVE BRUNSKILL/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

The former Bournemouth boss has been the number one target for the Parkhead club since the departure of Neil Lennon in February.

Talks have been taking place across the past few months, with Howe reportedly agreeing to step into the role, but contractual obligations at his previous club, and his hopes of luring some of his old Bournemouth backroom staff, have delayed his appointment.

With reports suggesting Howe could be announced this week, we take a look back at his signing record at Bournemouth, where he spent around £250m in his second spell in charge, which included promotion to the Premier League and five years in the top flight before relegation and his departure last year.

The Colombian international joined the Cherries in 2018 from Levante for a club record fee which raised eyebrows. Has established himself as a fan favourite due to his tough-tackling, no-nonsense style of play although has had disciplinary issues. Verdict: HIT

Here we rate his 12 most expensive signings as either hit or miss. It’s fair to say it is a mixed bag …

Arguably Eddie Howe's best bit of business at Bournemouth. Signed the Dutch centre-back from Chelsea in 2017 for a then club record fee of £20m. Was a star performer for the Cherries who then doubled their money three years later, raking in £40m from Man City. Verdict: HIT

Signed from Liverpool in January 2019, it took the striker 18 months and 39 appearances to net his first Premier League goals for the club. Was unable to provide the firepower to prevent the relegation but has been more prolific in the Championship this term. Verdict: MISS

Signed from Liverpool on a four-year contract in the summer of 2016 but took the striker until January 2018 to open his Bournemouth account. Managed only 4 league goals in 78 appearances and was released following relegation to the Championship. Verdict: MISS

Bought from Huddersfield in the summer of 2019, the Danish midfielder was rare shining light for Bournemouth in their relegation campaign. Has been a key player in the Championship this term, with a career-best 8 goals. Verdict: HIT

Signed from Club Brugge in August 2019 on a long-term contract. Caught the eye in his first season despite the club's relegation and has been a stand-out in the Championship with 17 goals, 8 assists and voted the fans player of the year. VERDICT: HIT

Signed from Leganes in July 2018 on a four-year contract, the Spanish left back initially struggled with the demands of English football, but improved in year two when he was among the top interceptors in the Premier League in 2019-20. Verdict: HIT

Signed from Bristol City in May 2019, the England U21 centre-back made only eight appearances in his first season as Bournemouth were relegated from the Premier League but he has become a mainstay in the Championship. Verdict: HIT

The Wales defender moved from Brentford in January 2019 and has been prone to making the odd costly error, such as the clumsy red card in last week's play-off defeat to his former club which came when Bournemouth were leading the tie. Verdict: MISS

Signed from Wolves in the summer of 2016, the DR Congo striker started well at the Cherries but then rapidly plateauxed as he struggled for game time. Was sold back to Wolves two years later for the same £10m fee. Verdict: MISS

Signed for Bournemouth in May 2017. Struggled to replicate his Chelsea and Stoke City form and was dropped then loaned out, forcing Howe to deny a fall-out. Has returned to being the club's number one in the Championship. Verdict: MISS