Eboue Kouassi: Celtic midfielder joins Genk on loan

Have your say

Celtic have confirmed the transfer of Eboue Kouassi to Belgian side KRC Genk on a loan deal until the end of the season.

The Ivorian midfielder has played 22 times since joining the Hoops from Russian side Krasnodar in January 2017, but endured a lengthy spell on the sidelines after sustaining a serious knee injury in a Betfred Cup semi-final clash with Hearts in October 2018.

Genk, four-time winners of the Belgian top flight, currently sit sixth and are 18 points behind league-leaders Club Brugge.

The Belgians, managed by Hannes Wolf, have an option to buy Kouassi in the summer if the loan is successful.