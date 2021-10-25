Dundee's Jason Cummings has say on 'disgusting' abuse dished out to Celtic loanee Leigh Griffiths

Leigh Griffiths congratulates Jason Cummings on his equaliser against Hearts for Dundee.

The on-loan Celtic striker was once again subjected to chants at an away venue, with Hearts fans booing him and signing songs relating to an alleged incident in his private life that he was subsequently cleared of by police. The 31-year-old played 70 minutes at Tynecastle and Cummings believes supporters are out of order with their treatment of the Scotland internationalist.

"I think so, aye,” Cummings responded when asked by reporters if the stick directed at Griffiths has gone over the line. “It’s almost like you get your ticket and it says in small print, you can say what you want, do what you want, don’t worry about it.

"Some of the abuse is disgusting. If you were to say that in any other walk of life or any other job, the police would be involved. I don’t know how it’s right for when it comes to a game they can say what they want, do what they want.

“Leigh is a good lad, a family man and we’re just all human beings doing our job. You do get a bit of stick but it comes with the job I suppose. For me sometimes it’s too far.”

Cummings, who scored the equaliser for Dundee seven minutes from time to earn a 1-1 draw at Hearts in the cinch Premiership, revealed that Griffiths is coping with the abuse coming his way.

"Griff is alright, he’s used to it,” continued Cummings. “He’s a top pro and similar with me, it probably just drives him on more. It does not really bother him but he would rather not get that much stick.

"It can go too far. Just because you’re in the public eye it’s like they can say what they want to you and not get in trouble.

"People say it’s part of the job but sometimes it should not really be part of the job, especially with some of the horrible messages you receive online. What can you do about it?”