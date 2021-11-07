Dundee left without two former Celtic forwards, visitors to assess players - team news plus Scotsman prediction

Cillian Sheridan is out with an Achilles injury while Alex Jakubiak remains on the sidelines following surgery on a dislocated shoulder and Leigh Griffiths is unable to play against his parent club.
Celtic will assess the injury that forced Stephen Welsh off late in their Europa League win over Ferencvaros, with fellow centre-backs Carl Starfelt (hamstring) and Christopher Jullien (knee) already ruled out. Tom Rogic (hamstring) remains out and fellow midfielder Nir Bitton also went off in Budapest but only with cramp.
Last season: No corresponding fixture
Last five league matches: Dundee L W D L W; Celtic W W W W D
Top scorers: Jason Cummings (Dundee) 6; Kyogo Furuhashi (Celtic) 11
Match odds: H 9-1 D 9-2 A 2-7
Referee: Alan Muir (Scotland)
The Scotsman’s prediction: Dundee are more than capable of mixing it with teams at the top end and have an unpredictable nature about them. However, without half their strike force, and Celtic purring nicely in attack, Ange Postecoglou’s team should have too much for the hosts in potentially a high-scoring encounter.