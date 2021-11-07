Dundee left without two former Celtic forwards, visitors to assess players - team news plus Scotsman prediction

Dundee's Jordan Marshall is sent off for a foul on Celtic's Liel Abada during a cinch Premiership match between Celtic and Dundee at Celtic Park, on August 08, 2021.

Cillian Sheridan is out with an Achilles injury while Alex Jakubiak remains on the sidelines following surgery on a dislocated shoulder and Leigh Griffiths is unable to play against his parent club.

Celtic will assess the injury that forced Stephen Welsh off late in their Europa League win over Ferencvaros, with fellow centre-backs Carl Starfelt (hamstring) and Christopher Jullien (knee) already ruled out. Tom Rogic (hamstring) remains out and fellow midfielder Nir Bitton also went off in Budapest but only with cramp.

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Last season: No corresponding fixture

Last five league matches: Dundee L W D L W; Celtic W W W W D

Top scorers: Jason Cummings (Dundee) 6; Kyogo Furuhashi (Celtic) 11

Match odds: H 9-1 D 9-2 A 2-7

Referee: Alan Muir (Scotland)