'Dream come true' - Celtic youngster thrilled to make Europa League debut as Neil Lennon hails 'terrific' performance

Scott Robertson made his debut for Celtic against CFR Cluj and was "terrific", according to manager Neil Lennon
Scott Robertson made his debut for Celtic against CFR Cluj and was "terrific", according to manager Neil Lennon
Share this article
0
Have your say

Celtic manager Neil Lennon was full of praise for Hoops academy graduate Scott Robertson, who made his debut for the club against CFR Cluj in Romania.

The 18-year-old was handed a starting role alongside stand-in captain Olivier Ntcham in defensive midfield, and acquitted himself well despite the hosts running out 2-0 winners on the night.

Revealing he had been shocked to learn of his place in the starting line-up, Robertson felt he gave a good account of himself.

"I was taken aback on Wednesday when I knew I was starting. I was a wee bit nervous, but mostly it was excitement during the day."

Describing his debut as a "dream come true for me and my family", Robertson added: "I thought I played okay. I started the game quite well.

"It took a while for my second wind to kick in but I thought I grew into the game very well."

Lennon added: "Scott made his debut and was terrific. For such a young player he showed such maturity and composure."