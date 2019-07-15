'Dominators': French press believe Rennes edged Celtic in pre-season clash

Celtic were held to a 0-0 draw by Ligue 1 side Rennes on Saturday as they continue their preparations ahead of the new Scottish Premiership season.

While it was only a pre-season friendly, the French media still had plenty to say on the game at Parkhead.

Overall, French journalists believed Rennes were the better team, particularly in the second-half, however, conceded that Neil Lennon's missed gapping opportunities to win.

Here is an extract of reports from two of France's leading newspapers - L'Equipe and Ouest-France:

L'EQUIPE

"In the first half, the aligned formation neutralized the Scottish ambitions.

"The debates are balanced and rarely result in cages on both sides. Flavien Tait, for his first, is highlighted with one or two raids well felt and started from the left side.

"The best action is for Ewan Henderson, but Tomas Koubek is relaxing (35th). Rennes is dangerous on set pieces, but the heads of Damien Da Silva and Jordan Siebatcheu, following corners of Clément Grenier, slip over.

"After the break, the pace is a little more lively. Christopher Jullien, the central defender of Celtic, is first replaced in a shower of applause. On a corner of Bourigeaud, the head of Gelin is powerful but imprecise.

"Scottish side, Scott Sinclair manages to miss the boat, in an incredible way, while he is alone two meters from the line against Romain Salin, the second doorman of Rouge et Noir. A good Rennes sequence will follow, with strikes by Benjamin Bourigeaud, Lucas Da Cunha sharp or Alexis Trouillet.

"The best opportunity of the meeting will be credited to Odsonne Edouard, the scorer of Celtic, who lobes Salin but sees the fiery Eduardo Camavinga clear disaster before the ball is returned."

OUEST-FRANCE

"In the second half, facing a team of Celtic gradually reworked, the spaces opened up and the Rennes, with increasing control, proved to be more and more dangerous notably through Lucas Da Cunha and Alexis Trouillet, authors of a remarkable entrance.

"Technically clean and with excellent vision of the game, Trouillet played fair, always forward, and was not far from offering a pass to Sakho who lost his duel against Gordon. Following a move initiated by Gboho and Hunou, Trouillet was also able to try his luckas Da Cunha, twirling and percussive on his left side, which has destabilized the Scottish defense several times by making speak his technique, without find the path of the nets.

"Dominators, the Rennes have not been far from conceding two goals in the second half. Launched on his left side after defeating Soppy, Henderson served Sinclair who missed his recovery, allowing Salin to save the ball on his line in two stages.

"At the last minute, Salin, this time beaten by Edward's lob, was again saved on his line by Camavinga."