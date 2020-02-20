.

'Dominated in the air and on the deck' - How the Celtic players rated in the Europa League draw v Copenhagen

Ratings out of ten for all Celtic players involved in the draw in Denmark with Copenhagen

Celtic looked like they were on easy street in the first half as they took a 1-0 lead into the interval. The could have easily scored three times in the first 15 minutes and largely dominated with control of possession and a threat on the counter-attack. After the break they struggled to get out their half as they were pegged back. Player ratings scale - 10: One of best performances you've seen. 9: Outstanding. 8: Very good. 7: Good. 6: Average. 5: Poor, 4: Very poor. 3: Terrible day at office. 2: Abysmal. 1: One of worst performances you've seen.

Nothing to do in the first half but produced a huge moment after the break to save a penalty.

1. Fraser Forster - 8

Delivery was lacking when he got into the final third. Nearly caught out in the second half as he tried to jockey the ball out of play.

2. Jeremie Frimpong - 5

Stood up to the threat of Dame NDoye. Had his ability to play against target men questioned but dominated in the air and on the deck.

3. Christopher Jullien - 8

A few shaky moments, especially in the second half when he, at times, struggled on the turn and over committed.

4. Kristoffer Ajer - 6

