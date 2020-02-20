'Dominated in the air and on the deck' - How the Celtic players rated in the Europa League draw v Copenhagen
Ratings out of ten for all Celtic players involved in the draw in Denmark with Copenhagen
Celtic looked like they were on easy street in the first half as they took a 1-0 lead into the interval. The could have easily scored three times in the first 15 minutes and largely dominated with control of possession and a threat on the counter-attack. After the break they struggled to get out their half as they were pegged back. Player ratings scale - 10: One of best performances you've seen. 9: Outstanding. 8: Very good. 7: Good. 6: Average. 5: Poor, 4: Very poor. 3: Terrible day at office. 2: Abysmal. 1: One of worst performances you've seen.
1. Fraser Forster - 8
Nothing to do in the first half but produced a huge moment after the break to save a penalty.