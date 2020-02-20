'Dominated in the air and on the deck' - How the Celtic players rated in the Europa League draw v Copenhagen

Celtic looked like they were on easy street in the first half as they took a 1-0 lead into the interval. The could have easily scored three times in the first 15 minutes and largely dominated with control of possession and a threat on the counter-attack. After the break they struggled to get out their half as they were pegged back. Player ratings scale - 10: One of best performances you've seen. 9: Outstanding. 8: Very good. 7: Good. 6: Average. 5: Poor, 4: Very poor. 3: Terrible day at office. 2: Abysmal. 1: One of worst performances you've seen.

1. Fraser Forster - 8 Nothing to do in the first half but produced a huge moment after the break to save a penalty.

2. Jeremie Frimpong - 5 Delivery was lacking when he got into the final third. Nearly caught out in the second half as he tried to jockey the ball out of play.

3. Christopher Jullien - 8 Stood up to the threat of Dame NDoye. Had his ability to play against target men questioned but dominated in the air and on the deck.

4. Kristoffer Ajer - 6 A few shaky moments, especially in the second half when he, at times, struggled on the turn and over committed.

