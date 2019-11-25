Derby eye want-away Celtic ace, Hearts branded 'clueless' by ex-Hibs player, Celtic warned over January move for midfielder, striker wants to play for Scotland - Scottish Premiership Rumour Mill

Monday's Scottish football news and gossip.

READ MORE - Rangers blow as highly-rated star snubs contract offer, former Celtic target 'at Man United level', Lennon tips coach as replacement, Gerrard advice to Rangers players - Scottish Premiership Rumour Mill

Celtic midfielder Scott Sinclair. Picture: SNS

Derby eye Sinclair

Derby County are considering a January swoop for out-of-favour Celtic winger Scott Sinclair. The former Aston Villa man is out of contract at the end of the season and has fallen far down the pecking order at Parkhead. (Football Insider)

Celtic warned over Wanyama move

Celtic have been warned to expect plenty of competition if they try to re-sign former midfielder Victor Wanyama in the January transfer window. Ex-England defender Danny Mills says there will be plenty of interest from EPL clubs in the Tottenham star. (Daily Express)

Hearts are 'clueless'

Former Celtic and Hibs attacker Kris Commons believes Hearts are "clueless" and owner Ann Budge is "making it up as she goes along" in the search for a new manager. (Daily Mail)

Aberdeen announce partnership

Aberdeen have announced a “strategic partnership” with Major League Soccer club Atlanta United while also confirming Dave Cormack will replace Stewart Milne as chairman. (The Scotsman)

Dykes wants to play for Scotland

Lyndon Dykes has revealed he wants to play for Scotland. The Livingston striker was born and raised in Australia to Scottish parents and has since started a family back in his ancestral homeland. (Scottish Sun)

Gerrard hails Kent

Rangers boss Steven Gerrard hailed Ryan Kent's "world class" wonder strike - but warned the rest of his stars a repeat of their sloppy second-half display against Hamilton could cost them in Rotterdam. (The Scotsman)

Kamberi eyes international place

Florian Kamberi believes being called up by Albania will help him lift his game for Hibs as he seeks to realise his dream of becoming an international striker. (Evening News)

Hearts injuries

Hearts defenders Aaron Hickey and Clevid Dikamona were both substituted with groin complaints during Saturday’s 3-0 defeat at Kilmarnock. The club are now waiting to assess the extent of the injuries following a demoralising trip to Ayrshire. (Evening News)

Holders draw Thistle

Scottish Cup holders Celtic will travel to Partick Thistle in the fourth round of this season’s competition. (The Scotsman)

Moyes for Everton return

David Moyes could be set to return as Everton manager as the club consider sacking current boss Marco Silva. (Daily Mirror)