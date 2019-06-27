David Turnbull to stay at Motherwell after Celtic fail to 'revise transfer terms'

David Turnbull will remain a Motherwell player after it was announced by the Fir Park club that his transfer to Celtic will no longer take place.

The club said in a statement: "David Turnbull is to remain a Motherwell player, with a proposed move to Celtic FC no longer taking place.

David Turnbull will remain at Motherwell player.

"An agreement was reached with the Glasgow club on 12 June, subject to the player agreeing personal terms, which he did, and undergoing a medical.

"During that medical process, an issue was identified that will require David to have immediate preventative surgery and subsequent rehabilitation.

"Celtic were still keen to sign the player despite this matter arising. But having presented revised transfer terms to Motherwell, the clubs could not reach an agreement.

"David will now remain at Fir Park and will shortly have an operation which will rule him out of any football for an extended period, the exact length to be determined following surgery.

"We will give David all the support he needs during this process. We wish him the best with his procedure and rehabilitation, and look forward to watching him play in claret and amber again in the near future."