David Turnbull's £3.25 million transfer from Motherwell to Celtic could be off.

STV reported the deal is in doubt over an unspecified issue with the player's medical.

The 19-year-old midfielder agreed a four-year contract with Celtic last week after initially rejecting the chance to join them and then speaking with Norwich City.

Turnbull scored 15 goals in a stunning breakthrough season at Motherwell which saw him named as Scotland’s Young Player of the Year.