Dates and TV times announced for Premier Sports Cup quarter-finals as Premiership matches set to be moved

The Premier Sports Cup trophy at Hampden Park. Picture: SNS

The broadcaster are showing all four fixtures live from the last eight contests, even though matches are taking place at the same time on 22 and 23 September.

On the Wednesday evening, Rangers host Livingston while Dundee face off against Tayside rivals St Johnstone at Den’s Park with a 7.45 kick-off time.

The following day Celtic host Raith Rovers, while Hibs travel to Tannadice to face Dundee United. Again, both games begin at 7.45.

It is not yet known which games will be on Premier Sports 1 and Premier Sports 2.

The involvement of Celtic, Hibs and Dundee United will almost certainly mean two Premiership matches from the weekend will be moved to the Sunday.

Celtic actually host Dundee United that weekend, while Hibs welcome St Johnstone to Easter Road for the first meeting between the sides since the 2021 Scottish Cup final.

Message from the editor