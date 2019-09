Date confirmed for next Celtic v Rangers game

Have your say

The festive fixture between Celtic and Rangers will kick off at lunchtime on Sunday 29 December.

The SPFL has confirmed the second Glasgow league derby of the season, at Celtic Park, will be shown live on Sky Sports, kicking off at 12.30pm.

Celtic won the first derby 2-0 at Ibrox on 1 September.

The news comes as the latest batch of TV fixtures is announced.

The Hearts v Hibs derby on Boxing Day will also kick off at 12.30pm and be shown live on Sky Sports.

And two Dundee derbies in the Championship have been moved to Friday nights for television coverage on BT Sport.

LIVE TV SELECTIONS

Friday November 8, 2019

Ladbrokes Championship

Dundee v Dundee United

Live on BT Sport, kick-off 7.45pm

Sunday November 10, 2019

Ladbrokes Premiership

Livingston v Rangers

Live on Sky Sports, kick-off 3.00pm

Sunday November 24, 2019

Ladbrokes Premiership

Hamilton Academical v Rangers

Live on BT Sport, kick-off 12.15pm

Sunday November 24, 2019

Ladbrokes Premiership

St Johnstone v Aberdeen

Live on Sky Sports, kick-off 3.00pm

Sunday December 1, 2019

Ladbrokes Premiership

Ross County v Celtic

Live on Sky Sports, kick-off 12 noon

Wednesday December 4, 2019

Ladbrokes Premiership

Aberdeen v Rangers

Live on Sky Sports, kick-off 7.45pm

** Sunday December 8, 2019

Ladbrokes Premiership

St Johnstone v Celtic

Live on BT Sport, kick-off 12.15pm

Sunday December 15, 2019

Ladbrokes Premiership

Motherwell v Rangers

Live on Sky Sports, kick-off 12 noon

** Wednesday December 18, 2019

Ladbrokes Premiership

Heart of Midlothian v Celtic

Live on BT Sport, kick-off 7.45pm

Friday December 20, 2019

Ladbrokes Premiership

Hibernian v Rangers

Live on BT Sport, kick-off 7.45pm

Thursday December 26, 2019

Ladbrokes Premiership

Heart of Midlothian v Hibernian

Live on Sky Sports, kick-off 12.30pm

Thursday December 26, 2019

Ladbrokes Premiership

St Mirren v Celtic

Live on BT Sport, kick-off 3.00pm

Friday December 27, 2019

Ladbrokes Championship

Dundee United v Dundee

Live on BT Sport, kick-off 7.45pm

Sunday December 29, 2019

Ladbrokes Premiership

Celtic v Rangers

Live on Sky Sports, kick-off 12.30pm

*St Johnstone v Celtic on Sunday December 8 is subject to the potential participation of Celtic in the Betfred Cup final that weekend.

*Heart of Midlothian v Celtic was due to be played on Saturday November 2 but was postponed because of the Betfred Cup semi-finals.