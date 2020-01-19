Cup draw gives Celtic a chance to take revenge on 2006 conquerors Clyde

Have your say

Celtic face a trip to the scene of their biggest Scottish Cup shock in the fifth round of this season’s competition.

The holders take on Clyde at Broadwood, where they lost in 2006 as Roy Keane made his debut.

Lasy season’s defeated finalists, Hearts, were drawn away to the winners of the Arbroath v Falkirk fourth-round tie.

Rangers will travel to Hamilton while Lowland League side BSC Glasgow have been drawn at home against Hibernian or Dundee United.

The full draw:

Inverness Caledonian Thistle v Livingston

Clyde v Celtic

BSC Glasgow v Dundee United or Hibernian

St Mirren v Motherwell

Ayr United v St Johnstone

Aberdeen v Kilmarnock

Hamilton Academical v Rangers

Arbroath or Falkirk v Heart of Midlothian

The ties are set to take place on the weekend of 8 February, 2020.