Crisis at Hearts as players question manager's methods, Michael Stewart's future at BBC in doubt, Rangers need Barry Ferguson, Celtic star eyes European bow - Scottish Premiership Rumour Mill

Tuesday's Scottish football news and gossip

Hearts manager Daniel Stendel. Picture: SNS

Split in Hearts dressing room

Daniel Stendel is facing a split in his Hearts dressing room as several players have voiced their concern over the manager's methods as the team sit bottom of the Ladbrokes Premiership table. (Scottish Sun)

Stewart future uncertain

The BBC have made it clear that pundit Michael Stewart will not be included in any of its programmes unless they can feel satisfied that the type of language used in his row with Rangers PR chief Jim Traynor won't be repeated. (Scottish Sun)

Rangers need Ferguson type

Former Rangers striker believes the Ibrox side need a leader like his old team-mate Barry Ferguson if they're going to get themselves back in the title race this season. (Scottish Sun)

Frimpong eyes Europa League start

Jeremie Frimpong watched Celtic’s win over Lazio in Rome from the edge of his sofa. Now the teenager is hoping he won’t need to take another back seat as Celtic take on Copenhagen in the first leg of their last 32 Europa League tie on Thursday evening. (The Scotsman)

Rangers facing Barisic sweat

Rangers will give left-back Borna Barisic every chance to prove his fitness ahead of Thursday night's Europa League battle with Braga. (Scottish Sun)

Stendel injury update

Hearts midfielder Toby Sibbick is a doubt for the team’s crucial relegation encounter with St Mirren on Friday night. Sibbick has been hit with an illness which has meant he has not trained for around two weeks. (Evening News)

Ross confident over Newell

Hibs boss Jack Ross is confident Joe Newell will be fit for Saturday’s crunch clash with Livingston after the midfielder limped off only two minutes into the second half in their win over Kilmarnock. (Evening News)

Robinson still looking

Motherwell manager Stephen Robinson admits he is still trying to find the right formula up front following the January departures of Devante Cole and James Scott. Well have not won in five matches, four of them since Scott left for Hull in a potential £1.5 million transfer. (The Scotsman)

- Robinson has revealed that David Turnbull is getting closer to a Fir Park return but won't be a time frame on his rehab from injury. (Daily Record)