Could Fraser Forster return to Celtic? Club 'line up move' after key injury

Celtic are lining up a move for Fraser Forster, according to the Daily Record.

Celtic goalkeeper Fraser Forster.

The former Parkhead goalkeeper is reportedly available for transfer after falling out of favour at Southampton.

The 31-year-old has been at St Mary's since moving from the Scottish champions for a fee of around £10 million in 2014.

Celtic are believed to be on the hunt for a new goalkeeper after Scott Bain sustained a ligament injury in his hand during the 4-3 defeat to Cluj on Tuesday evening which will keep him out of action for around two months.

Craig Gordon will start in goal for this weekend's Betfred Cup clash with Dunfermline Athletic, though manager Neil Lennon is understood to be seeking further reinforcements.

Forster spent four years in Glasgow earlier in his career, initially joining on two season-long loan spells before signing permanently in 2012.

