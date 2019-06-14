Could Celtic rekindle interest in La Liga ace? Report claims club 'could make offer'

Celtic could rekindle their interest in a former signing target, according to reports in the player's homeland.

Patrick Twumasi, who lined up for Astana against the Hoops in consecutive Champions League qualifiers, is currently with La Liga side Alaves after signing a four-year deal in July 2018.

Twumasi in action against Celtic's Kieran Tierney

The twice-capped Ghana international has made just 13 appearances for the Basque club - who also have ex-Celtic loanee and Twumasi's compatriot Mubarak Wakaso in their squad - and has failed to find the net in any of them.

And the Babazorros are understood to be open to offers for the 25-year-old attacker.

FC Copenhagen are also understood to be interested in Twumasi, who reportedly struggled to settle in Spain following his move from Kazakhstan.

However, FootballGhana suggests that the player could also move to another Spanish top-tier side in search of more game time.

The forward scored 53 goals in 143 matches for Astana over three spells, including 15 in 30 European matches - two of which came against Celtic.

His displays for Spartaks Jurmala in Latvia and 16 goals in 32 games landed him a loan move to the Kazakh side in 2013. After six goals in 13 games, he was sent on loan to Amkar Perm in Russia but failed to replicate his form, and returned to Astana on a third loan deal in 2014.

He joined Astana on a permanent basis in 2015.