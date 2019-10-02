Could Celtic miss out on reported target? English Championship side show 'tentative interest' in player

Bristol City have shown "tentative interest" in former Celtic striker and free agent Gary Hooper, according to reports.

The Ashton Gate outfit are keen to beef up their attacking options after frontman Benik Afobe suffered a long-term injury - but Bristol Live is reporting that the Robins' initial move has been unsuccessful.

Hooper, 31, was freed by Sheffield Wednesday at the end of last season and is on the lookout for a new club.

He has been loosely linked with a return to Celtic, the club he joined in a £2.4 million move from Scunthorpe United in 2010.

Hooper notched 82 goals in 138 appearances for the Hoops, helping fire them to two league titles before departing to join Norwich, and then the Owls.

His time at Hillsborough was affected by injury but the forward still racked up 31 goals for the South Yorkshire side.