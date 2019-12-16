Could Celtic and Rangers meet in the Europa League - the likelihood of an Old Firm last-16 clash and odds on pair to win the tournament?

Celtic and Rangers were handed favourable draws in the last-32 of the Europa League.

The Ladbrokes Premiership league leaders were handed a tie with Danish side FC Copenhagen, while Steven Gerrard's side were pitted with Portugal's Braga.

Both are, on paper, very winnable ties for the Old Firm.

Copenhagen are trailing an FC Midtjylland side which Rangers knockout out in the qualifiers by seven points in the Danish Superliga. The 13-time league winners, who count Niklas Bendtner amongst their ranks, fell at the third qualifying round of the Champions League to Red Star Belgrade.

They finished behind Malmo but ahead of Dynamo Kyiv in their Europa League group, scoring just five goals.

Meanwhile, Braga are sitting ninth in the Primeira Liga, 14 points worse off than Porto, whom Rangers beat 2-0 in Glasgow and drew 1-1 in Portugal.

They have few standout stars in their squad but are experienced operators in this competition and finished above Wolverhampton Wanderers in the group.

Yet, neither team should spook Celtic and Rangers.

If the Glasgow duo were to progress from their ties scheduled to take place in February it would set up the possibility of a last-16 Old Firm double header.

In the draw for the last-32 teams from the same association are kept apart.

However, that and seeding play no part in the draw going forward, opening up the possibility for two huge matches between Celtic and Rangers.

If it were to happen it would see the first-leg take place on 12 March with the second-leg the following week. Sandwiched between the two fixtures is a league derby with Celtic travelling to Ibrox on Sunday, 15 March.

Neil Lennon's men are 40/1 in same places to win the tournament with their city rivals priced at 100/1 to be victorious.