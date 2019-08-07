Concern for Celtic fans as Cluj fail to deliver tickets just hours before kick-off

Celtic fans in Romania face an anxious wait ahead of their side's Champions League third qualifying round clash with CFR Cluj, with the Transylvanian side still to hand over tickets.

Celtic's Supporter Liaison Officer John Paul Taylor tweeted a photo of Hotel Opera Plaza in the city with the caption: "So...best laid plans!!! Still waiting on tickets arriving at Opera Plaza."

Around 350 Hoops fans are thought to be in Cluj-Napoca for the clash, but with kick-off mere hours away, the travelling supporters are still waiting for the hosts to deliver their allocation of tickets.

Celtic fans have been warned not to drink alcohol in the streets, while supporters in the stadium will be held back for 15 minutes after the final whistle to allow home fans to disperse.

At the time of writing, the tickets still hadn't been delivered.