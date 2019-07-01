'Coming home to Celtic surely?': Celtic fans on alert as Joe Ledley teases next club

Celtic fans on social media are alert to the possibility of Joe Ledley returning to the club after the former Parkhead midfielder posted a cryptic tweet.

The Welsh international put up a picture of an airport departures board with the caption "let's go and have a look then", while tagging in his agency.

Though there were a healthy number of destinations, including trips to Copenhagen, Amsterdam, Vienna and Milan, there were two flights to Glasgow that had Celtic fans filling the player's mentions.

@PadraigSionnaig replied: "Coming home to Celtic surely?"

@kennedy_charlie added: "You coming back joe? 8:45 mate."

While @RMcD89 said: "Lenny is getting the band back together isn’t he?"

Former Celtic midfielder Joe Ledley.

Ledley spent three-and-a-half years at Celtic earlier in his career.

He helped the Hoops to three titles and one Scottish Cup under current boss Neil Lennon.

He moved to Crystal Palace in January 2014. In 2017 he moved to Derby County though barely played for the Rams last season prior to his release.

