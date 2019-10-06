'Collum couldn't wait to give it': Celtic fans react to Ryan Christie red card against Livingston

Celtic are down to ten men in their match with Livingston after Ryan Christie was shown a straight red card for a lunge on Scott Robinson. Here's how the Celtic fans reacted on social media:

@KevinMcc713: "Always a red card with willie collum."

Referee Willie Collum shows Ryan Christie the red card. Picture: SNS

@90MinuteCynic: "RC didnt see much of the ball in the first 25 mins, tight marking and Celtic going long quite often. Look frustrated, but still the tackle was a bit mental and completely out of nowhere. Snide hacking is his MO, not leg breakers."

@TJDSBlog: "Groan. Idiotic stuff."

@reilly_taylor: "Never a red card it was a yellow at best."

@KeatingRoss88: "what an awful tackle.. in a nowhere area of the park.."

@Sat1977Scott: "Struggling with 11 on park never mind 10."

@mcginleybhoy: "Has Collum refereed a Sevco game since they complained about him?

@ciardom: "Collum is letting livi players leave a bit in on every challenge. Christie lost it with a crazy challenge after Bartley left one on him."

@_AndrewAngus: "No denying that was a red, but Collum couldn’t wait to give it. We had no protection prior to that incident."

@paperbhoy: "Would have been calling for a red card had that happened to one of our players, but absolutely no doubt there was no intent from Christie, who is a fair player. Plenty from Collum though, who almost ripped his pocket off his shirt in his haste to flash it. Huge task ahead now."

