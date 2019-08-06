Cluj v Celtic: TV deal agreed as Hoops slam Romanians over ticket prices

Celtic could report Champions League third qualifying round opponents CFR 1907 Cluj to UEFA in a row over ticket prices.

The Romanian champions are understood to be charging away fans £36 for tickets for the first leg in Transylvania, while asking their own supporters to pay less than £5, with kids going free - a difference of around 700 per cent.

Hoops bosses are understood to have urged their opponents to reconsider the pricing and if Cluj ignore complaints, Celtic could report the Romanians to UEFA for breaching competition rules.

Meanwhile, Celtic supporters not travelling to the game will be able to watch the first leg live from the Constantin Radulescu Stadium, with Premier Sports securing the rights to screen the match.

The broadcasters are yet to update their listings, with the 7pm slot on Wednesday August 7 currently reserved for Barcelona v Arsenal in the Joan Gamper Trophy match.