Ciro Immobile on the bench, Sergej Milinkovic-Savic starts - is this the Lazio starting line-up to face Celtic?

Celtic have been handed a potential boost ahead of their Europa League group clash with Lazio amid rumours star striker Ciro Immobile will start on the bench for the Italians.

The 29-year-old forward has scored ten goals in nine games for the Biancocelesti in all competitions - and has found the net or registered an assist in all but one match he's featured in this season.

Lazio boss Simone Inzaghi is expected to shuffle his team for the trip to Scotland and while the likes of Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, former Liverpool midfielder Lucas Leiva and 68-cap Ecuador international forward Felipe Caicedo are expected to play, Immobile is likely to be named among the substitutes.

Former Barcelona B youngster Luis Alberto is unlikely to feature after picking up a knock in the dramatic 3-3 draw with Atalanta.

Denis Vavro, the £9.45 million summer signing from Copenhagen, could feature again in defence - the Slovakian international played the full 90 minutes against Cluj and Rennes.

Reports in Italy suggest Inzaghi could make up to six changes to his starting line-up.

Lazio starting XI: Strakosha; Bastos, Vavro, Acerbi; Lazzari, Parolo, Lucas, Milinkovic-Savic, Jony; Correa, Caicedo.