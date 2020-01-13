Cillian Sheridan says his former team-mate Patryk Klimala will be a success at Celtic

Patryk Klimala has been backed to cope with the pressure of playing for Celtic by his former Jagiellonia Bialystok team-mate Cillian Sheridan.

Polish under-21 international striker Klimala is poised to complete his £3.4 million move to the Scottish champions after undergoing a medical in Glasgow yesterday.

Klimala, who is expected to sign a four-and-a-half year contract, had also attracted interest from Genoa and Copenhagen before Celtic triggered his release clause from Jagiellonia.

Former Celtic striker Sheridan, who played alongside Klimala at the Polish club last season, believes the 21-year-old will offer manager Neil Lennon a fresh tactical option in attack when compared to current strikers Odsonne Edouard, Leigh Griffiths and Vakoun Bayo.

While Sheridan has stressed that Klimala remains very much a work in progress, he saw enough in him to persuade him that Celtic’s first investment of the January transfer window will prove to be a wise one.

“They’ll be getting a different striker to what they have at the minute,” said the former Republic of Ireland international, who currently plays for Ironi Kiryat Shmona in Israel.

“Certainly, he’s young and he’s definitely not the finished product. From what I can remember of him, he is hardworking, a very good trainer, very driven, confident.

“Recently I read an interview he did [in Poland] where he’s talking about how he’s changed. That was probably the one thing that stuck out for me.

“It sounds stupid but he was maybe a little bit too driven, too focused on having to be the best. But from what I read, he seems to have fixed that himself and noticed it.

“I’m sure Celtic have done their homework, they’re not spending that money on someone they don’t think has great potential.

“From training with him every day, seeing how he works and applies himself, I think it’s definitely worth what they’re doing.”

Dealing with the relentless expectations for success at Celtic is invariably the most significant challenge for any new signing but Sheridan feels Klimala will arrive with the attitude and mentality required to succeed.

“I know from his work ethic and his training, he’ll fit in well with how you have to be at Celtic,” Sheridan told BBC Scotland. “And then it’s just up to him if he can handle the demands.

“It’s something he’ll relish and look forward to, he’ll be confident in himself that he can take it. The other thing is if he can go and do it.”

Celtic have also been strongly linked with a move for Ivory Coast central midfielder Ismaila Soro who is valued at around £2 million by his Israeli club, Bnei Yehuda.

But reports from Israel claiming that a deal for the 21-year-old had been agreed “in principle” with the Parkhead club were played down as premature by Celtic sources last night.