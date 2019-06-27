Christopher Jullien set to complete move as Celtic take interest in fellow countryman

Celtic are interested in Nice left-back Romain Perraud, according to reports in France.

Neil Lennon is on the hunt for another option at the position even if the Hoops are able to hold on to Kieran Tierney amid interest from Arsenal.

Romain Perraud battles for the ball in a Europa League match in 2016.

Perraud has made just a handful of appearances for the first-team, but the 21-year-old is a solid prospect in French football and has notched up several appearances for his country at youth level.

He spent the 2018/19 season playing on loan at Paris FC in the second tier.

Meanwhile, Celtic are hopeful their move for Christopher Jullien will go ahead in the next 48 hours so the defender can join up with his new team-mates at pre-season training.

The Toulouse centre-back has agreed to terms on a deal after the Ladbrokes Premiership champions had a bid of around £6.2 million accepted for the 26-year-old.

