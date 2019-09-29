Christian Doidge delighted as battling draw takes heat off Hibs boss

The draw on Saturday brought an end to Celtic’s winning start to the domestic season. It also forced the critics of Hibernian manager Paul Heckingbottom to hit the pause button.

A Kristoffer Ajer own goal in the seventh minute, deflecting a Christian Doidge cut-back past goalkeeper Fraser Forster, was cancelled out by in-form colleague Ryan Christie in controversial circumstances a quarter of an hour later.

The part officials played in that, pulling back play with Hibs on the attack, and leaving players and staff bemused as to whether that was due to a foul or simply to allow James Forrest to receive treatment was a major point of contention. With some expecting a drop ball, there was chaos when the home side were punished from the free-kick, with the livid, finger-wagging Leith boss sent to the stand after launching a verbal tirade at the fourth official and a water bottle at the unfortunate assistant referee, who just happened to be in the wrong place when he kicked out.

There was more argy-bargy as arms flailed and tackles flew in and, while Olivier Ntcham should consider himself lucky to escape with just a booking when he raised his hands and swung at Josh Vela and Scott Brown was let off the hook for a rash lunge at Scott Allan, Hibs could also count themselves fortunate as penalty claims were waved aside when Lewis Stevenson felled Christie and Mortiz Bauer was slammed by Daryl Horgan.

But, when the dust settled, Celtic were left rueing the countless chances ballooned high or wide and Hibs were able to reflect on a positive few days, in which they had booked a place in the League Cup semi-finals and then held the much-vaunted treble treble winners to another draw. The point extended their unbeaten league run against the champions, which stretches back to January 2014, and bought some time for their manager who had been under increasing pressure.

“Of course we’re happy about that. Everyone at the football club likes the gaffer, we like everything he’s doing,” said Doidge, who was a £350,000 signing for Heckingbottom in the summer. “It’s hard to see the fans protesting. But we’re a team. We all lose together. It was a bit harsh, him getting all the criticism when the whole team deserved it.”

With players like Doidge slow to get going, many had questioned the calibre and commitment of the men Heckingbottom recruited but recent results have helped answer those doubts, according to the striker.

“Coming through that rough spell shows the character we have,” he said. “When you start picking up half-decent results, that shows something. Obviously we’re not getting carried away with two games. We’ve got Aberdeen away next week, which will be another massive game and we have to try to keep the momentum going.”

For Celtic, though, the focus switches to the Europa League on Thursday and the opportunity to right some of the wrongs of their Champions League head-to-head with Cluj.

To do that they will have to rediscover a sharper cutting edge than they showed on Saturday when they charged at Hibs but couldn’t punish them with the final ball or more clinical conclusions to the attacks.

So many players were wasteful in that department, from Christopher Jullien to the usually decisive Odsonne Edouard, Forrest, Ntcham and Christie, who had more than the one opportunity he did take to find the net.

That little bit of composure was what cost them, particularly in the final 20 minutes, but the Hibs defence can also take credit for the role they played in that. Competitive in every area of the park, there was little quarter given or asked for as the players rose to the physical battle and refused to be bullied or blown away by a Celtic side that had been all-conquering in the league until Saturday.

“We were clinging on at the end but it was a great result – one we really needed,” added Doidge. “I think the difference was everyone was working so hard, everyone was doing exactly the same things. We’d been drilling it into everyone all week, what we wanted to do – and what we need to do if we’re to be successful in this league. I think some teams thought we were a soft touch at the start of the season. The last two games have proved we’re anything but.”