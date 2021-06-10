Chris Sutton's bizarre Celtic cricket analogy as former striker warns Ange Postecoglou is 'inheriting a mess'

Chris Sutton welcomed Ange Postecoglou’s appointment as Celtic manager – but warned the Australian would need backed by the board.

By David Oliver
Thursday, 10th June 2021, 2:13 pm
Updated Thursday, 10th June 2021, 2:18 pm
Pundit Chris Sutton welcomed the new Celtic boss (Picture: SNS)
Postecoglou confirmed his move from Yokohama F.Marinos this morning and signed a 12-month rolling contract at Parkhead as Neil Lennon’s permanent successor – more than 100 days since the Northern Irishman left in February.

And Lennon’s old team-mate Sutton warned the new boss he is “inheriting a mess” and tried to convey the task ahead in a cricketing context.

Sutton wrote on his Twitter account: “Good luck to Ange Postecoglou. Let’s hope he gets the backing which is required!

"For the Celtic cricket fans from an older generation… Ange Postecoglou taking the Celtic job in the current situation is like being sent out to bat against Jeff Thomson and Dennis Lillee without pads, helmet, gloves and a box.”

When challenged over his statement the pundit explained: “I’m saying he needs help from the powers that be. Big overhaul required. Best players likely to leave and will need replacing. It’s a mess he is inheriting and he needs time and patience and help.”

Callum McGregor has welcomed the appointment and Postecoglou even admitted he had a former Celtic player on his wall as an idol growing up as he spoke for the first time about his move around the world.

Celtic chairman Iain Bankier added: “We will give Ange every support as we look to prepare for the coming season and beyond and we will be doing all we can to work with him to bring our supporters as much success as possible.”

