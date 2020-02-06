Chris Long at risk of SFA charge after Motherwell striker appeared to stamp on Celtic captain Scott Brown

Motherwell striker Chris Long could be hit with an SFA charge after he appeared to stamp on Celtic captain Scott Brown in last night's Premiership clash at Fir Park.

The 24-year-old clashed with the Hoops skipper and appeared to stand on the midfielder's ankle during 'Well's 4-0 defeat, but the former Everton youngster escaped action from match referee Don Robertson.

However, the Association's Compliance Officer Clare Whyte could take retrospective action on the striker if she decides that the stamp was intentional.

Brown appeared to be in some amount of pain following the flashpoint but he recovered to complete the 90 minutes as Neil Lennon's side ran out convincing winners thanks to an improved second-half performance.

Long's actions were not dissimilar to Leigh Griffiths clashing with Hamilton Accies defender Sam Woods in the 4-1 win last weekend.

However, the Celtic striker escaped SFA action.