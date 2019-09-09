Scottish Premiership Rumour Mill

Champions League side eyes Celtic star, injury blow for Rangers ace, Jordan Jones video controversy, Rangers flop linked with Portuguese giants - Scottish Premiership Rumour Mill

Odsonne Edouard is a reported target for Lyon, with the French side expected to scout the Celtic striker this season (Various)

1. Lyon want Edouard

Video has emerged of Rangers winger Jordan Jones appearing to show him singing Celtic songs with a group of friends (Various)

2. Jones in video controversy

Mexico cap Isaac Brizuela has revealed Celtic tried - and failed - to sign him but admits he would be willing to join the Hoops if they returned for him. (Medio Tiempo)

3. Mexico international reveals Celtic interest

Rangers midfielder Ryan Jack has left the Scotland squad after a knee complaint and won't be included in the squad to face Belgium (Edinburgh Evening News)

4. Jack leaves Scotland squad

