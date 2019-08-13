Challenge Cup: Wins for Rangers, Hearts but Celtic knocked out

There will be three under-21 teams as well as Highland and Lowland League representation in today’s third-round draw of the Tunnock’s Caramel Wafer Cup.

Rangers colts booked their place with a 2-0 win at Stranraer, with Josh McPake drilling a shot into the net on 58 minutes and Josh Barjonas firing in the second eight minutes from time.

Hearts Under-21s had to be patient before defeating Cowdenbeath 3-1 at Linlithgow and ensuring their progress. At the start of the second half Kevin Dabrowski saved an Aidan Keena penalty, however Daniel Baur headed past the on-loan Hibs goalkeeper with 19 minutes left.

Cowdenbeath’s David Cox was dismissed before Keena and Dario Zanatta added goals for Hearts, with Craig Barr grabbing a consolation.

Josh Jack’s well taken free-kick on 30 minutes was enough for St Mirren Under-21s to knock out hosts Dumbarton.

Falkirk got the better of Celtic Colts 6-5 on penalties after a 1-1 draw, Conor Sammon being among those on target from the spot for the Bairns. Louis Longridge tapped Falkirk in front on ten minutes, but within 60 seconds Scott Robertson equalised. Parkhead youngster Armstrong Oko-Flex had a spot-kick saved on 15 minutes and when Jack Aitchison suffered the same fate in the shoot-out Falkirk were through.

Peterhead and Formartine finished goalless, with the Highland League side winning the penalty shoot-out 7-6 after Cammy Eadie erred.

Lowland League Kelty Hearts got the better of Annan 6-5 on penalties after the home side’s Matty Douglas missed from 12 yards. Russell Currie smashed Annan in front on 20 minutes with the visiting Murray Carstairs shown a straight red card. Danny Ashe’s second-half equaliser made it 1-1 to send the game into penalties .

Hamilton’s youngsters missed out when they went down 1-0 to visitors Airdrie with Dale Carrick shooting a first-half winner.

Clyde brushed aside Motherwell Colts 4-0 at Broadwood. David Goodwillie scored on six minutes and in the second half Ally Love shot home before Martin McNiff netted two headers.

Raith Rovers just squeezed past Ross County’s young side 3-2 in Dingwall when Ross Matthews grabbed a last-gasp winner. A quickfire double from Lewis Allan had Raith in charge, but then Davis Keillor-Dunn backheeled County into the game and Mark Gallagher equalised before Matthews’ late inervention.

Elgin saw off hosts Brechin 5-4 in a thriller. Goals from Shane Sutherland and Kane Hester had Elgin two up after three minutes before Scott Reekie and debutant Jonathan Page tied the score.

Hester and Reekie scored again to make it 3-3 after 45 minutes. Daniel Mackay thumped Elgin ahead before Hester completed his treble, with Reekie doing likewise at the death.

Stirling enjoyed a 2-0 success at East Fife, where Darryl Duffy lofted the visitors into the lead before the break and Josh Peters slid in the second midway through the second half. Montrose came from falling behind to Murray Mackintosh’s goal for Forfar on 36 minutes to win 2-1 at Links Park. Lewis Milne quickly levelled with Blair Lyons sending the Gable Endies through 19 minutes from time with a deflected effort.

Cove Rangers saw off Highland hosts Brora Rangers 2-1 thanks to John Robertson’s winner. Kyle Macleod had grabbed a goal early in the second half for Brora with Connor Scully equalising.

Stenhousemuir knocked out last season’s semi-finalists Edinburgh City 2-1 at Ochilview thanks to Ryan Watters’ goals either side of Blair Henderson’s equaliser.